Life-size cast of Princess Diana’s hand is up for auction

A life-size cast of Princess Diana's hand is going up for auction. (Credit: Reeman Dansie Auctions via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A life-size cast of Princess Diana’s hand is going up for auction.

It is expected to sell for up to £40,000, just over $46,000, when it goes under the hammer Tuesday.

The plaster cast is of Diana’s left hand, depicting her wedding band. It was made by renowned Croatian sculptor Oscar Nemon.

It will be auctioned off at Reeman Dansie in the southeastern English county of Essex.

The auction house says the piece is “extremely rare and believed unique.”

Twenty-five years after her death, items belonging to the former Princess of Wales that go to auction typically attract significant public interest.

Last year, a slice of Charles and Diana’s 1981 wedding cake sold for an unexpected price of £1,850 at auction, about $2,500.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police have named Trevor Thompson (left) as a suspect in the murder of Anthony...
Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen
Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police...
Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say
Severe risk increases ahead of Friday's chance for rain and thunderstorms
Storm Prediction Center increases severe risk ahead of Friday’s storm chance
While Martin isn't expected to impact land, Lisa will make landfall as a hurricane in Belize...
Martin and Lisa both hurricanes, a rarity for November

Latest News

FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
A new report says glacial melt is increasing at a concerning rate, according to the U.N. (CNN,...
Yellowstone, Yosemite glaciers to disappear in 30 years, UN report finds
A new report says glacial melt is increasing at a concerning rate, according to the U.N. (CNN,...
Yellowstone, Yosemite glaciers to disappear in 30 years, UN report finds
Law enforcement sources say the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, identified as David DePape,...
Pelosi attack suspect was in country illegally, authorities say
North Korea and South Korea are seen in this graphic.
North Korea continues missile launches, threats