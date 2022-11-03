Need-to-know tips for home buyers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buying a home is a big step and an even bigger process. Instead of trying to navigate through the process alone, find an expert you trust to help walk you through it.

Jen Zweiacker of Zweiacker & Associates is sharing some need-to-know tips for potential home buyers.

The first step is to ask for a loan worksheet. “A loan worksheet is going to show you not just the interest rate, but all of the costs included for you to obtain that interest rate,” Zweiacker said. A loan worksheet is what you want to look at when you’re shopping for interest rates.

She suggests sitting down to look through this worksheet with a trusted expert. “During times like these, you really want to be working with somebody that’s got some experience, and can walk you through the process,” she said. “Even better, interview and find a realtor that you really, really trust and have them recommend a lender and have them review that worksheet with you.”

Zweiacker says this is a decade of artificially low interest rates. “We’ve come to believe that 3% to 5% is the norm, but it’s not. If you look back historically, we were celebrating in the ‘90s when interest rates fell below 7%, so really, 6% to 8% is a pretty normal interest rate.” She says being able to put this into perspective is valuable.

She also advises working with someone to create a budget. “You want to work with people who make sure you are staying within your budget, and people who are really looking out for your best interest,” Zweiacker said.

You can learn more about buying and selling with Zweiacker & Associates here.

