Radio Aggieland & FM 97.3 ready to get you in the holiday spirit early this year

Nov. 2, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Christmas is just seven weeks away but they say it’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit.

As the Brazos Valley ushered out the Halloween season Bryan Broadcasting’s KAGC (Gospel 97.3 FM & 1510 AM) officially became known as “Christmas 97.3″ for the holiday season!

Christmas 97.3 began the initiative back when the pandemic started to help lift people’s spirits.

KAGC management says the station will play festive Christmas tunes around the clock thru Christmas Day. Listeners can expect to hear tunes and classics from artists like Brenda Lee, Burl Ives, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Mathis, Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, and so many more.

Keith Kane, program director for KAGC says music has a way of making people feel better and lifting their spirits during the most wonderful time of the year.

“We go this early in the year because we realize as retailers do the benefits of continuous Christmas music, it just makes people happy, it makes them glad that we are in the holiday season it makes them comfortable,” said Kane. “We are the mac & cheese of Bryan-College Station radio.”

Bryan Broadcasting’s Christmas 97.3 FM program director Keith Kane.
Bryan Broadcasting’s Christmas 97.3 FM program director Keith Kane.(KBTX)

To further its mission of spreading holiday cheer throughout the Brazos Valley, Bryan Broadcasting says they’re proud to partner with many great organizations and sponsor events around the community during the holidays. Those include the city of College Station’s Christmas In The Park, the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade, the downtown Bryan Lighted Parade, Santa’s Wonderland, and the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign.

Those wanting to hear Christmas tunes can listen on the radio on 97.3 FM and 1510 AM, as well as online at https://www.radioaggieland.com

