Retailers recommend shopping early as the holiday season approaches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is quickly approaching and businesses across the Brazos Valley are preparing to see an increase in shoppers.

With the country going through supply chain issues and rising costs because of inflation, The Texas A&M Center Of Retailing Studies says stores are combating this issue by making the shopping period longer than usual.

“You’re going to see a lot more deals happen over an extended period of time from basically November to December instead of just the traditional Black Friday weekend,” said Retailing Studies Director Thomas McMillan.

Businesses like Suede Boutique in College Station have been preparing for a holiday rush all year. They say they are looking forward to serving customers and getting them the products they want.

“We stay stocked up. We have a back storage closet back there full of styles just waiting for everybody to see. And we kind of slowly trickle them out onto the floor and get new things in every single week,” said Suede Boutique Manager Evan Fox.

Learning Express Toys in College Station said they’ve been slightly affected by supply chain issues when it comes to buying wrapping paper for gifts. The store offers present wrapping for free and plans to keep it that way despite a price increase on wrapping paper.

“I still get the best wrapping, the best ribbon and the tags to go on them. I don’t care if it raised in price I’m still going to offer that,” said store manager Bridget Mais.

Because of the nature of inflation, prices may increase so experts say if you see a good deal, purchase it as soon as you can.

“The retailers are putting things on sale at different moments in time for that particular product,” said McMillian.

Learning Express Toys is open from 10 am-6 pm Monday thru Saturday and 11 am-6 pm on Sunday. Suede Boutique is open 10 am-7 pm Monday thru Saturday and 11 am-4 pm on Sunday.

