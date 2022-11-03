Ride in a tank & watch live demonstrations at the Museum of the American G.I.’s History in Motion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Museum of the American G.I. is hosting a weekend full of demonstrations and interactive displays.

“We’re taking all of our vehicles out of the museum and showing them off to everyone,” Executive Director Leisha Mullins said. “We always tell everybody when you come in that all of these vehicles work. Well, this is the time to actually see them in action.”

History in Motion takes place on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.. There will be vehicle and weapon demonstrations throughout the day. In between the demonstrations, you can see historic military vehicles up close or take a ride in a WWII tank or Half-Track.

“We have extra add-ons of things you can do like a paintball machine gun, which is the favorite of all the kids, pulling the lanyard on 100-year-old cannon, riding in a Half-Track or riding in a tank,” Mullins said.

There are volunteer opportunities for the event as well.

The Museum of the American G.I. has several other upcoming events.

Nov. 10: U.S. Marine Corps Birthday Celebration

Nov. 19: History After Action Review with author Stephen L Moore on Blood and Fury - the true story of WWII Tanker Ace Sergeant Lafayette Pool

Dec. 3: History After Action Review with Nicholas “The Chieftain” Moran, military vehicle expert and historian for Wargaming America, the creators of the award-winning online tank game – World of Tanks

