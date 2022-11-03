Rudder looks to snap losing streak in season finale

Rudder looks to snap losing streak in season finale
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The scheduling changes have also impacted Rudder. Their season finale is Thursday night at Merrill Green Stadium when they host Montgomery.

Rudder isn’t have the success they would have liked. They’ve lost 5 straight and are 2-7 overall and haven’t won a district game.

That could change Thursday as Montgomery is also 2-7, but they do have 2 district wins.

“You’re trying to plan as a coach and you move it up one day which moves everything up one day which makes you nervous as a coach, but we’re toward the end of the season so it’s not like we’re putting on a bunch of new stuff,” Head Coach Eric Ezar said. “We’re just hoping to get some bounces. That’s just something we haven’t gotten this season are the bounces, and hopefully we get some breaks here and there, and go get us a win on Thursday night.”

Start time between Rudder and Montgomery is 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
The National Hurricane Center is issuing forecast for what is expected to become Tropical Storm...
National Hurricane Center issuing forecasts on soon-to-be late season tropical system
Ruben Martinez, 63, of Bryan, was driving intoxicated on Highway 6 near OSR in May 2017 when he...
Drunk driver sentenced for deadly crash on Highway 6 in Bryan
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
College Station police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
College Station police have named Trevor Thompson (left) as a suspect in the murder of Anthony...
Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Rudder looks to snap losing streak in season finale
Rudder looks to snap losing streak in season finale
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
College Station to battle Hendrickson looking to grab share of district title