Rudder looks to snap losing streak in season finale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The scheduling changes have also impacted Rudder. Their season finale is Thursday night at Merrill Green Stadium when they host Montgomery.

Rudder isn’t have the success they would have liked. They’ve lost 5 straight and are 2-7 overall and haven’t won a district game.

That could change Thursday as Montgomery is also 2-7, but they do have 2 district wins.

“You’re trying to plan as a coach and you move it up one day which moves everything up one day which makes you nervous as a coach, but we’re toward the end of the season so it’s not like we’re putting on a bunch of new stuff,” Head Coach Eric Ezar said. “We’re just hoping to get some bounces. That’s just something we haven’t gotten this season are the bounces, and hopefully we get some breaks here and there, and go get us a win on Thursday night.”

Start time between Rudder and Montgomery is 7:00 p.m. Thursday night.

