Severe storms expected for some Friday. Here’s what you can expect
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The next cold front approaching the Brazos Valley will bring a chance of strong to severe storms Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center increased the threat level for severe storms to a 3 out of 5 risk for much of the Brazos Valley.
This includes the entire northern half of the Brazos Valley.
- Main, Most Likely Concern: Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph or higher
- Embedded brief, weak spin-up tornado potential
- Very isolated and conditional chance for a significant tornado (should isolated storms develop in the afternoon ahead of the main line of activity. This threat currently seems more likely in parts of north and northeast Texas -- but something that will continue to be monitored for locally)
The timing continues to be fine-tuned, with a POSSIBLE round in the middle/late afternoon. This is where all types of severe weather will need to be monitored. The main line looks to make its appearance between 7pm and 12am. Then, we clear things out and get on to a beautiful rest of the weekend.
The most important note - every one of us will NOT experience severe weather with this next system. However, all of us have the potential to experience it. Bottom line: we all need to keep an eye on the forecast for the next 24-36 hours.
