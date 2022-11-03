Severe storms expected for some Friday. Here’s what you can expect

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The next cold front approaching the Brazos Valley will bring a chance of strong to severe storms Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center increased the threat level for severe storms to a 3 out of 5 risk for much of the Brazos Valley.

This includes the entire northern half of the Brazos Valley.

Main, Most Likely Concern: Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph or higher

Embedded brief, weak spin-up tornado potential

Very isolated and conditional chance for a significant tornado (should isolated storms develop in the afternoon ahead of the main line of activity. This threat currently seems more likely in parts of north and northeast Texas -- but something that will continue to be monitored for locally)

Storm concerns for Friday across the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

3 out of 5 Risk: Numerous, more widespread thunderstorms are expected. A few likely would be intense. 2 out of 5 Risk: Scattered, but not widespread, severe thunderstorm potential. Isolated intense storms could be possible.

The timing continues to be fine-tuned, with a POSSIBLE round in the middle/late afternoon. This is where all types of severe weather will need to be monitored. The main line looks to make its appearance between 7pm and 12am. Then, we clear things out and get on to a beautiful rest of the weekend.

FRIDAY STORMS EXPECTED:



-First round possible mid-afternoon (not as likely)

-Expected widespread by evening

-Severe potential in both time periods



The GOOD NEWS: We're clear for the weekend by or before midnight. pic.twitter.com/f8KJIvcW07 — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) November 3, 2022

The most important note - every one of us will NOT experience severe weather with this next system. However, all of us have the potential to experience it. Bottom line: we all need to keep an eye on the forecast for the next 24-36 hours.

