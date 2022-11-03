Severe storms expected for some Friday. Here’s what you can expect

By Kayleigh Thomas, Shel Winkley and Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The next cold front approaching the Brazos Valley will bring a chance of strong to severe storms Friday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center increased the threat level for severe storms to a 3 out of 5 risk for much of the Brazos Valley.

This includes the entire northern half of the Brazos Valley.

  • Main, Most Likely Concern: Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph or higher
  • Embedded brief, weak spin-up tornado potential
  • Very isolated and conditional chance for a significant tornado (should isolated storms develop in the afternoon ahead of the main line of activity. This threat currently seems more likely in parts of north and northeast Texas -- but something that will continue to be monitored for locally)
Storm concerns for Friday across the Brazos Valley
Storm concerns for Friday across the Brazos Valley(KBTX)

The timing continues to be fine-tuned, with a POSSIBLE round in the middle/late afternoon. This is where all types of severe weather will need to be monitored. The main line looks to make its appearance between 7pm and 12am. Then, we clear things out and get on to a beautiful rest of the weekend.

The most important note - every one of us will NOT experience severe weather with this next system. However, all of us have the potential to experience it. Bottom line: we all need to keep an eye on the forecast for the next 24-36 hours.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police have named Trevor Thompson (left) as a suspect in the murder of Anthony...
Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen
Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police...
Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say
Severe risk increases ahead of Friday's chance for rain and thunderstorms
Storm Prediction Center increases severe risk ahead of Friday’s storm chance
While Martin isn't expected to impact land, Lisa will make landfall as a hurricane in Belize...
Martin and Lisa both hurricanes, a rarity for November

Latest News

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
Severe risk increases ahead of Friday's chance for rain and thunderstorms
Storm Prediction Center increases severe risk ahead of Friday’s storm chance
Retailers prepare for the holiday season
Retailers warns residents to shop early
Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/2
Wednesday Night Weather Update 11/2