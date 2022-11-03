Texas A&M student athletes address community hunger

By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M student athletes are continuing to impact campus and the community with a service initiative that’s been around for over two decades. It’s called AggiesCAN, and it’s the largest student-athlete run canned food drive in the nation. This year’s goal is to provide 50,000 meals to individuals and families.

AggiesCAN started in 2000 by a group of athletes who simply wanted to give back to the community. They set up the first can collection at a home football game, and the rest is history.

The donations go towards the Brazos Valley Food Bank and The 12th Can, which is Texas A&M’s student-run food pantry that supports students, faculty and staff.

“It’s really important for the student athletes to give back to the community that’s given so much to us,” student athlete Alexis Ortiz, said.

Ortiz along with Julia Abell are members of Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), which organizes this initiative. Abell said it’s great to be a part of something that’s bigger than herself.

“It’s not about people watching us do our sport,” Abell said. “It’s about giving back to those in our community who may not know where their next meal is coming from.”

The initiative runs until Nov. 17, and you can give online here, by texting AGGIESCAN to 83200 or in person by dropping off canned goods to Brookshire Brothers or buying a Brown Bag of Hope for $10. The bags contain food, school supplies, or toiletries for families in need.

The Brown Bag of Hope initiative is not only done at the Brookshire Brothers in College Station, but also at others across Texas. The stores distribute them to local schools, nonprofits and others in need in the community.

“We are so happy just to give back to our communities and the people that are so good to us,” Brookshire Brothers event coordinator Molly Talbott said.

Amanda Stark with the Brazos Valley Food Bank said donations are heavily needed during the holiday season. she said the food bank is currently in need of more proteins and canned vegetables.

“Anything that you would want on your holiday table, those need to be provided to our neighbors in need as well,” Stark said.

You can drop off donations to the food bank Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Online giving can be done here. You can also learn more about donating your time at the food bank here.

