Texas Birthday Bash announcement party postponed due to threat of inclement weather

The two-day celebration features live music, food and fun and is typically held in the spring of each year.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Birthday Bash announcement lineup party that was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 was postponed due to the threat of severe weather in the region.

In 2023, the Texas Birthday Bash will be celebrating its 11th anniversary.

In a statement, the city of Navasota and event organizers say they apologize for the inconvenience the cancellation may have caused.

A date for if or when the announcement party might be rescheduled was not available but city and event organizers say more details will be released on the Texas Birthday Bash and City of Navasota social media pages, and websites. They also say a lineup video announcement will happen in the coming weeks with an opportunity to pre-purchase tickets at a discounted rate and win cool prizes.

