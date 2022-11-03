Treat of the Day: Two Navasota businesses recognized by Texas Downtown

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Downtown recognizes outstanding downtown projects and initiatives across the state.

The City of Navasota was proud to nominate two Navasota businesses.

The P.A. Smith Navasota won the President’s Award and Rail & Rye won the People’s Choice Award in the Best Commercial Interior for Populations under 50K at the Texas Downtown Awards Gala last night.

