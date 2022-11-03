Treat of the Day: Two Navasota businesses recognized by Texas Downtown

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Downtown recognizes outstanding downtown projects and initiatives across the state.

The City of Navasota was proud to nominate two Navasota businesses.

The P.A. Smith Navasota won the President’s Award and Rail & Rye won the People’s Choice Award in the Best Commercial Interior for Populations under 50K at the Texas Downtown Awards Gala last night.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police have named Trevor Thompson (left) as a suspect in the murder of Anthony...
Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen
Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
Severe risk increases ahead of Friday's chance for rain and thunderstorms
Storm Prediction Center increases severe risk ahead of Friday’s storm chance
An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police...
Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber Alert issued for missing College Station teen

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Two Navasota businesses recognized by Texas Downtown
Treat of the Day: Texas Downtown recognizes two Navasota businesses
Treat of the Day: Atmos Energy Donates $26,500 to Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station
Treat of the Day: Atmos Energy Donates $26,500 to Salvation Army of BCS
Treat of the Day: Atmos Energy Donates $26,500 to Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station
Treat of the Day: Atmos Energy Donates $26,500 to Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station
Celebrate Mrs. Rives 25 years cancer free
Treat of the Day: Sul Ross Elementary students and staff help assistant principal celebrate 25 years breast cancer free