Try these delicious subs on National Sandwich Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you stack it high or thin, National Sandwich Day on November 3 recognizes one of America’s favorite lunch items.

Crystal Gebhardt from Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in College Station joined The Three to talk about the art of sandwich making.

From wagyu beef to slow-roasted turkey to Impossible steak, there’s an option on the menu that will satisfy every customer’s taste buds. Gebhardt says with the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, “The Bobbie,” consisting of turkey, cranberry sauce, and handmade stuffing, is their current top-seller.

To get the taste just right, Capriotti’s bakes fresh turkeys daily for their subs.

You can visit the sandwich shop Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

