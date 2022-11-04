Allen Academy hosting Conroe Covenant to see who will be the two seed out of their district

By Jacob Lane
Nov. 3, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Conroe Covenant Cougars pick out Allen in their district, with a 46-0 lead in the first quarter leading up to a landslide win of 106-56.

In the first minute of the game, Conroe’s Jackson Rudy lobs a 30 yard pass to wide receiver Nate Eickenhorst. He catches the ball right into the end zone, earning the first touchdown of the game, despite the tough wall made by Allen’s defense.

Starting the second quarter off, Allen attempts to make their first touchdown of the game with an offense an inch away from scoring, but are intercepted by Colby Van Bruaene who makes a 90 yard sprint for the enemy end zone.

Allen Academy now sit at a good 7-3 and end the season, ready for the next one.

College Station vs Hendrickson
Montgomery vs Rudder
A&M Consolidated’s game versus Glenn moved up to 6pm on Friday
Classroom Champion: Londyn Singleton from Rudder High School
Classroom Champion: Londyn Singleton
