Annual model railroad fall tour returns next week

Model railroad builders from across the Brazos Valley have been a part of this event for the...
Model railroad builders from across the Brazos Valley have been a part of this event for the last 17 years.(WIBW)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - November is National Model Railroad Month, which means it’s time for the annual Model Railroad Fall Tour.

The tour allows model railroad builders to invite people into their homes to see their layouts, which are months and years in the making. It’s happening all month but will be in the Brazos Valley and surrounding areas Nov. 12-13.

Brazos Valley Builders have been a part of this event for the last 17 years.

For more information on the tour and to see who’ll take part, click here. You can also meet one of the builders and take a look at his layout today on Brazos Valley This Morning from 5 - 7 a.m.

