Brazos Christian falls to Northland Christian in exciting overtime thriller

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a TAPPS Division IV District 3 showdown the Brazos Christian Eagles hosted the Northland Christian Cougars in an exciting game with playoff implications on the line.

With both teams fighting for first place in the division neither would go down without a fight and battled until the very end.

The Eagles struck first, on first and goal from the Brazos Christian seven-yard line, Jackson Caffey lobbed a quick pass to Broady Garner to put the first points on the board.

The Cougars would answer back with a score of their own after the Cougars’ defense put pressure on Caffey who threw an interception recovered by Liam McGavock to put the Cougars up 8-7 after a successful two-point conversion.

It would be a defensive battle all the way to the 4th quarter.

The Eagles got the ball with seven minutes left in regulation. Caffey connected with Chance Locker who would soar down the sideline and cut his way to the end zone to put Brazos Christian up 13-8.

The Eagles would get a successful two-point conversion of their own to make the game 15-8.

With just under a minute and a half left in the 4th quarter Northland’s Stone Walker called his own number and scrambled to get across the goal line to tie the ball game 15-15 after a successful PAT, sending the game to overtime.

On the first play in overtime, Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin took the handoff untouched to the end zone to put the Eagles up 21-15.

A failed PAT would ultimately make the difference in the extra frame.

The Eagle defense fought hard to keep the Cougars out of the end zone, but another Walker touchdown would tie the game at 21.

Northland’s Justin Lee would seal the fate for the Eagles with the game-winning PAT to close out the game, 22-21.

