Brazos County sees steady numbers depite statewide voter turnout lows

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The last day for early voting is Friday and Brazos County residents have been making their way to the polls.

According to an article from The Texas Tribune, early voting turnout for this midterm election has not been strong across the state.

Despite statewide low numbers, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock says the turnout in the county has been steady and there is a chance to match the numbers that were seen in 2018.

“We ended up with 40,000 early votes in 2018. We’re right at 25,000 almost 26,000 right now, and the last two days are always the heaviest voting,” said Hancock.

Some voting locations are even seeing around 1,000 voters a day casting their ballots.

The county has noticed a trend that most people only vote every four years for the presidential election.

Hancock says if you’re concerned about who is President, it’s just as important to be concerned with what’s happening in your community.

“The local things are what impact us the most. Our city officials, school officials, county officials they’re right here with us and we can make our voice heard so that we get the effects from them that we would like,” said Hancock.

The polls close for early voting Friday at 7 pm.

You can find a voting location near you by clicking here.

