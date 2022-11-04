Bremond stomps Iola in 54-6 victory
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tigers make a statement in the victory over the Iola Bulldogs.
Bobby Drake gets the scoring started early for the Tigers with a touchdown on their first possession.
Terrance Scott and Jayden Estrada would also add a touchdown before halftime.
Iola needed a win to make the playoffs but couldn’t find any offense during the game.
Bremond wins on Thursday 54-6.
