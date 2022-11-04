Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning
The crash happened Wednesday morning
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a Bryan man dead.
Officers responded to the crash in the 3200 block of East Avenue H around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They say the driver of an SUV swerved into the path of a truck traveling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the SUV, 68-year-old Ricky Self of Bryan, died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
