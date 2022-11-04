Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning

The crash happened Wednesday morning
The Temple Police Department has identified the deceased male as Ricky Self of Bryan.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Temple Police Department is investigating a car crash that left a Bryan man dead.

Officers responded to the crash in the 3200 block of East Avenue H around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They say the driver of an SUV swerved into the path of a truck traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the SUV, 68-year-old Ricky Self of Bryan, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

