Caldwell falls to Smithville, finishes season winless

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets couldn’t get it done in the season finale as they lost to the Smithville Tigers 21-14.

Both teams got out to a slow start, with no scoring in the first quarter, but the Tigers got the scoring going in the second as Tyson Hancock found his brother Jackson Hancock to make it 7-0.

In the third, Smithville again found the endzone as Derrick Roberson lobbed a pass towards the Hancocks. Jackson came down with it and lost a defender as he made it 14-0 Smithville.

After failing to get it going in the air, Caldwell called upon 6′4″ 290 lb. guard and defensive tackle Delvin Morris, who took the snap in the wildcat and carried three defenders with him into the endzone. The Hornets went back to Morris on the two point conversion, and again it was successful as the Hornets cut the lead to six.

However, the Tigers struck back quickly, as Chrishaun Haywood took it on the ground and found the endzone to make it 21-8 Smithville.

Trailing late in the fourth, Caldwell’s Tavarean Grimes found Coy Becka for a 36-yard touchdown on 4th and 2. The Hornets failed the two point conversion and trailed 21-14 with 4:23 remaining in the game.

On the second play of the ensuing drive, Tavarean Grimes again showed up big for the Hornets, forcing a Haywood fumble. Braxton Smith recovered as Caldwell took over with 3:31 remaining.

After a slow march down the field, the Caldwell offense had a 3rd and 3 on the 13-yard line, but that’s as far as they would go. An overthrown ball by Delvin Morris was intercepted by Ladarian Sullivan in the endzone as the Tigers sealed the deal and secured a trip to the playoffs.

Caldwell finishes the season 0-10 as the Hornets lose their 18th consecutive game under Boone Patterson. Caldwell won the first two games of the Patterson era last season, but have yet to find the win column since.

