Celebrate the holidays at Lake Walk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Prepare for an unforgettable month at Lake Walk as it hosts two nights of fun for you and the little ones.

Lake Walk will host its Little Wonders event and holiday Night Bazaar next month.

The night of Little Wonders will consist of professional pictures with Santa, face painting, balloon twisting, bracelet, and slime making.

The event will also have a bouncy house and appearances from Anna and Elsa from My Magical Memory. Not only entertainment there will also be several opportunities to get a sweet treat such as Hot Chocolate with POV, and ice cream from What’s Good.

In addition to the Little Wonders event, Lake Walk will also host its holiday Night Bazaar. The Night Bazaar will feature a variety of local artisans, producers, and crafters. There will also be an opportunity for holiday shopping and special giveaways.

Marketing and events director at The Local Kate Chapman says Little Wonders is a fun event for children of all ages and the holiday Night Bazaar will give people the opportunity to support local.

“It’s super-sized, there’s going to be over 50 vendors. It’s at night time and instead of it being our regular Tuesday this event will be held on a Friday. So bring your friends, family, and grandma. This is the local you won’t want to miss of the season,” said Chapman.

The Little Wonders event will be on December 3rd from 5-8 PM. The Holiday Night Bazaar will be on December 9th from 6-10 PM.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.