Centerville takes down undefeated Corrigan-Camden 56-21

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a battle of District 12-2A Division I unbeatens as 9th ranked Centerville host Corrigan-Camden with a gold football going to the winner.

Centerville appears to be hitting their stride at just the right time, starting hot tonight against Corrigan-Camden.

On the first drive of the game, Riley Winkler connected with Zantayl Holley for a 36-yard touchdown to take a quick 7-0 lead.

In the same quarter Winkler strikes again, this time a deep ball to the corner of the endzone finding Wade Neyland for six, Tiger jump out 21-0.

In the second quarter the Tiger leading scorer, Paxton Hancock got himself one one 4th and one from 13 yards out to pad Centerville’s lead 28-0.

Just before half it looked like the Bulldogs would get their first touchdown but it would be stripped by Andrew Newman and returned 78 yards for the score, his first of second returns on the night.

After a 35-0 deficit going into the break, it would be too deep of a hole for the undefeated Bulldogs to come back from.

The Bulldogs would score two unanswered touchdowns in the beginning of the second half but costly turnovers would get Centerville the edge.

The Tigers took down the Bulldogs to become district champs, 56-21.

