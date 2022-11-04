Classroom Champion: Londyn Singleton from Rudder High School

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Londyn Singleton is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The Rudder High School senior has a 4.05 grade point average and ranks 23rd in her class. Londyn is a Bryan ISD student ambassador, a member of the National Honor Society, and she is constantly participating in volunteer opportunities in the community. As a soon-to-be first generation college student, Londyn says making her family proud is what drives her to be successful.

“What motivates and drives me is just to be the first in my family to go to college and be successful out of college,” Londyn said. “I just want to make my parents proud and myself proud and my grandparents and stuff, so my family motivates me a lot.”

Athletically, Londyn is a three-year varsity player for the Ranger volleyball team, and last year, she was awarded Second Team All-District as a middle blocker.

“She is so bubbly,” Rudder volleyball coach Kallie Donley said. “She has a great enthusiasm for life, and I always love her walking into the office, coming to talk to us. We’ll miss her on the court, her intensity and her level of competitiveness, but ultimately I’ll just miss her as a person being around.”

As good as Londyn is on the court, she’s made it clear that school is her number one priority.

“School is important because we get a free education, so why not take use of it,” Londyn said. “You need to know how to navigate through life and get through things in life on your own, and so with school, it teaches you how to be on time and organized and know what you’re talking about. You want to have meaningful conversations with people, so if you’re very educated from school, you’ll know what you’re talking about.”

After graduation, Londyn plans to major in nursing at the University of Texas and pursue a career as either a travel nurse or a labor and delivery nurse.

“Londyn will succeed because she’s determined, because she has the drive and the ability to do anything she wants,” said Liz Martinez, Rudder health science teacher. “And I will be happy if she is in the healthcare field because she’s the kind of person I would want taking care of me one day.”

