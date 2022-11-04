College Station police investigate rollover crash on University Drive

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that happened Thursday night on University Drive at Glenhaven.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. and involved two cars.

Witnesses say the car that flipped hit a traffic light that will now have to be repaired.

No word on injuries or who was at fault.

Drivers should expect delays in this area as crews clean up the debris and repair the light.

