BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station improved to 8-2 (6-1) with a 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson Thursday night. The Cougars clinched part of the district title and home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs next week with the victory.

College Station (7-2, 5-1) at Pflugerville Hendrickson (3-6, 2-4) for their regular season finale. @TheCougarWay #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/5f0iYNUutx — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) November 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.