Court rules family’s appeal can advance in ‘Serial’ case

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An appeal can move forward of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed from prison filed by the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the true-crime podcast “Serial.”

Maryland’s intermediate appellate court made the ruling Friday.

The family of Hae Min Lee has contended their rights were violated because they did not receive enough notice about a September court hearing that resulted in Syed’s murder conviction being overturned.

The Court of Special Appeals on Friday ordered that the appeal from the family will be considered in February.

Attorney Steve Kelly said the family was thrilled by the ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potentially two round of storms could bring severe weather for the Brazos Valley Friday, with...
Strong/severe storms arrive Friday. Here’s what you can expect
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber Alert issued for missing College Station teen
Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after...
Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.
The College Station Police Department is investigating a rollover crash Thursday night on...
College Station police investigate rollover crash on University Drive
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

Latest News

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8
See how voters are measuring up to previous elections
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he’s a patriot
Potentially two round of storms could bring severe weather for the Brazos Valley Friday, with...
Strong/severe storms arrive Friday. Here’s what you can expect
FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in...
AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury