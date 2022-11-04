Experts encourage patients to be diligent, get yearly mammograms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the month of October comes to a close, the pink Breast Cancer Awareness banners will be taken down, but breast cancer itself will continue to exist year-round.

That’s why doctors at St. Joseph Health are encouraging patients to continue getting life-saving mammograms. Medical Oncologist, Dr. Erin Fleener, M.D. says it is important for patients to remind their doctor. “With all of the healthcare issues going on right now and everybody being so busy, you really need to be your own advocate and make sure you’re getting in once a year for that mammogram,” she said.

The American Cancer Society recommends a getting a yearly mammogram starting at age 40.

Dr. Fleener says knowledge is power. “I think even if you are concerned about your risk and want to know what you can do to reduce your risk, talking to your doctor and asking questions is a good idea,” she said.

St. Joseph Health is a leader for our community in genetic testing. “For women that have family history of breast, ovarian, or prostate cancer, as they’re coming in and entering that family history through their Primary Care doctor, their doctors are flagging it and sending them to us for genetic screening. A lot of women will qualify for genetic testing,” Dr. Fleener says.

Dr. Fleener says genetic testing is for patients with a high risk for breast cancer. “This is not a very large portion of the population, so people shouldn’t generally be worried about it, but they should know that genetic screening is offered very regularly now in our office,” she said.

You can schedule an appointment with a doctor at St. Joseph Health here.

