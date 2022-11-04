Hey, Sugar... It’s National Candy Day!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This day is for the people with a sweet tooth! On Nov. 4, we celebrate the sweet holiday of National Candy Day.

Hey Sugar in Century Square is a perfect place to celebrate the day. Store Manager Savanah Ramirez says “creating sweet smiles” is what they’re all about.

“My favorite part about working here is definitely seeing the reactions. Whether it’s a 4-year-old, or an 80-year-old, we have something for everybody. Seeing everyone come in and just be delighted to be surrounded by sweet treats and candy is a great experience overall,” Ramirez said.

In honor of National Candy Day, Hey Sugar is offering 10% off to customers all day long.

You can visit the store Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

