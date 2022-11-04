House to consider seating Cherokee Nation delegate

Kimberly Teehee speaks during a news conference after it was announced that she is being...
Kimberly Teehee speaks during a news conference after it was announced that she is being nominated by Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. as a delegate to the U.S. House, in Tahlequah, Okla., Aug. 22, 2019. The Cherokee Nation is renewing a push to have a delegate in the House of Representatives.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a renewed push for a Cherokee Nation representation in Congress.

The House Rules Committee is set to hold a hearing this month about seating a Cherokee Nation delegate.

The Cherokee Nation is calling on lawmakers to honor a treaty the U.S. made nearly 200 years ago.

The 1835 Treaty of New Echota, which led to the deadly forced removal of Cherokees from their southeastern homelands to their current territory in Oklahoma, stipulated that one of their delegates would sit in the House of Representatives, the Cherokee Nation said.

The Cherokee nominated Kimberly Teehee in 2019 to be their first delegate in Congress.

If seated, she would be a non-voting member that could serve on committees, introduce bills and offer amendments.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber Alert issued for missing College Station teen
Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after...
Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.
Potentially two round of storms could bring severe weather for the Brazos Valley Friday, with...
Strong/severe storms arrive Friday. Here’s what you can expect
The College Station Police Department is investigating a rollover crash Thursday night on...
College Station police investigate rollover crash on University Drive
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

Latest News

In some locations, sheriff's departments are getting involved in the voting process.
When law enforcement polices the ballot box
FILE - The 'now hiring' signs are everywhere. U.S. employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in...
US hiring slowed to a still-solid pace in October
Danylo, 17 has an online biology lesson by candlelight in the village of Start Petrivtsi close...
Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy
11/4
Friday PinPoint Forecast 11/4