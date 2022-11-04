Huntsville secures playoff spot with victory over Richmond Randle

The Huntsville Hornets rally back in the second half to secure playoff spot with 28-17 win over the Richmond Randle Lions.
(KBTX)
By Frank Greene
Published: Nov. 4, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Randle looked good during the first portion of the game, but Huntsville would gain a second wind coming out of halftime.

The first score of the game comes from a short pass from Leo Garza to Cortney Brown which would result in a 15 yard touchdown. This gives the Lions an early 7-0. Later in the second, another short connection from Garza to Brown leads to another 39 yard touchdown. This widens the gap to 14-0. After a sucessful field goal attempt, the Randle would go into the half with a 17-0 lead. Trae’Shawn Brown turns a huge run into a touchdown halfway into the third quarter. This finally puts the Hornets on the board, but they still trail 7-17. Trae’Shawn Brown would go on to score again with a short run deep in Lions territory. This closes up the gap to 14-17. Huntsville will go on to score two more times, giving them the victory and clenching a playoff spot.

