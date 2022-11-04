Lexington claims district championship with win over Buffalo

Lexington beats Buffalo 35-12
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Lexington Eagles were able to overcome an early deficit to get past Buffalo Thursday night in Lexington, 35-12.

Buffalo scored on the game’s opening possession, a short run by Craig Shannon put the Bison in front, 6-0 after the PAT was missed.

Lexington’s defense was able to prevent Buffalo from scoring again in the first half.

The Eagles offense was jumpstarted by a Daylon Washington 76-yard touchdown run, to put Lexington in front in the first quarter. The Eagles never looked back.

After another first quarter touchdown, a punishing run by John Williams put Lexington in front 21-6 heading into the half, before going on to win 35-12.

The win moved Lexington to 10-0 and handed the Eagles the District 13 championship in 3A-Division II Region IV.

Buffalo already locked up a playoff spot prior to the game. The Bison move to 5-5 overall.

The game had been moved up a day to Thursday to avoid any potential problems with inclement weather forecasted for Friday.

