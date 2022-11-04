Madisonville Police reexamine, return to the scene of 40 year cold case

Police are back on the scene of an oil pad site North of Madisonville off of Highway 75 where...
Police are back on the scene of an oil pad site North of Madisonville off of Highway 75 where Mrs. Craft’s body was found(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville Police are reexamining a 40-year-old cold case.

25-year-old Eula Mae Craft was killed in 1981. With new information, police have returned to the location where Craft’s body was found over four decades ago.

The Madisonville Police Chief says he contacted a local newspaper to tell them they were looking again at Craft’s case. After a story was published Wednesday, police were contacted by someone claiming to have information that could be helpful to their investigation.

Police are now back on the scene of an oil pad site north of Madisonville off Highway 75 where Craft’s body was found.

Police say they are looking for related facts and information on the case.

Craft was considered a missing person for a few weeks before her body was found. An autopsy revealed she was shot four times. Murder was suspected but police were never able to find the person responsible.

In a press release Thursday, police say while there is no affirmative link, they have learned of two serial killers operating in Texas at the time of Craft’s death but they say they are looking at all possible scenarios.

If you have any information relating to the case, contact the Madisonville Police Department at 936-348-3317.

