One of Aggieland’s greatest returns to sign autographs

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When it comes to gamedays in BCS, all roads lead to Aggieland Outfitters.

That’s why the man, the myth, the legend: Johnny Manziel, will be signing autographs at the University Drive location from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

Store Manager Jake Zamora says it’s exciting every time Manziel returns to Aggieland.

“It’s been 10 years since he won the Heisman, but every time he walks in, it’s electric. He’s the man,” Zamora said.

The first 400 guests to arrive are guaranteed to have their merchandise signed by Manziel.

While you wait in line, be sure to check out all of the Aggie apparel Aggieland Outfitters has to offer.

You can visit the Aggieland Outfitters website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potentially two round of storms could bring severe weather for the Brazos Valley Friday, with...
Strong/severe storms arrive Friday. Here’s what you can expect
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber Alert issued for missing College Station teen
Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after...
Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.
The College Station Police Department is investigating a rollover crash Thursday night on...
College Station police investigate rollover crash on University Drive
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

Latest News

On Nov. 4, we celebrate the sweet holiday of National Candy Day.
Hey, Sugar... It’s National Candy Day!
THE THR3E(Recurring) - SCOTTYS HOUSE
THE THR3E(Recurring) - SCOTTYS HOUSE
THE THR3E(Recurring) - CANDY DAY
THE THR3E(Recurring) - CANDY DAY
THE THR3E(Recurring) - DEST BRYAN
THE THR3E(Recurring) - DEST BRYAN