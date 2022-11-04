One of Aggieland’s greatest returns to sign autographs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When it comes to gamedays in BCS, all roads lead to Aggieland Outfitters.

That’s why the man, the myth, the legend: Johnny Manziel, will be signing autographs at the University Drive location from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

Store Manager Jake Zamora says it’s exciting every time Manziel returns to Aggieland.

“It’s been 10 years since he won the Heisman, but every time he walks in, it’s electric. He’s the man,” Zamora said.

The first 400 guests to arrive are guaranteed to have their merchandise signed by Manziel.

