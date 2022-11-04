Rain or shine: Enjoy First Friday and Aggie Gameday with Destination Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain or shine, Destination Bryan has some fun things for the whole family to do.

Public Relations and Communications Manager Abigail Noel stopped by The Three to share what folks can do for First Friday and on Aggie gameday. She says although it’s raining, First Friday will not be canceled but will be modified.

“Businesses are still open during the normal operating hours. Some of the outdoor activities don’t take place, when the weather doesn’t work in our favor,” explained Noel. “Tonight, we got a lot of our musicians and our art vendors that are actually going to be inside some of the businesses; so that’s going to be really exciting.”

Noel also shares that there are cool things to do for gameday.

“Come for dinner. That would be the easiest thing to do. Come and park Downtown, get your parking spot and ride the free shuttle that picks up at the parking garage and drops you off on campus. Then come back after the game, hopefully, with that Aggie win, and then you can celebrate with some dinner.”

For more information visit destinationbryan.com

