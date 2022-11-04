RELLIS innovation complex dedicated to former President George H.W. Bush

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leaders from across the state gathered at RELLIS Campus in Bryan to dedicate a new facility, called the Bush Combat Development Complex.

It will be used to conduct research, testing and evaluation of national securities technologies.

Five years after opening RELLIS Campus, the Texas A&M System says they’re making monumental strides in research and building vital relationships.

“If you go back four years ago, this was a cow pasture, and pretty much ignored. Now, it’s one of the premium places where the army does research,” Texas A&M System Chancellor, John Sharp, said. “The Bush Combat Development Center is something very special for the Army Futures Command where they can come and test the latest weaponry, make sure that our military surpasses what Russia and China have particularly in hypersonics and others. It’s what Aggies do. We answer the call. And we’ve answered in a big way here for the military.”

Neil Bush, the son of former President George H. W. Bush, joined the group in dedicating the complex to his father. He said it was an honor to walk into the complex and be greeted by portraits and quotes from his father. Bush said his late father would be proud of the way the his legacy has continued.

“My father had a deep affection and appreciation and respect for the military. He would be so proud of the direct relationship with the army and the projects that are being developed here,” he said. “I just want to express on behalf of the entire Bush family, my brother George, my other family members, the pride that we have in this relationship with Texas A&M and the gratitude we have for carrying on the Bush legacy.”

