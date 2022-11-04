Rudder drops regular season finale to Montgomery 42-28

Montgomery vs Rudder
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers were unable to close out the 2022 season with win Thursday night following a 42-28 loss to Montgomery at Merrill Green Stadium.

Rudder took advantage of a blocked punt and interception that lead to a pair of Ranger touchdowns as they built a 21-14 lead at halftime. The Bears outscored Rudder 28-7 in the second half as Montgomery rallied to win its regular season finale. .

Rudder finishes the year on a six game District 10-5A Division II losing streak and 2-8 overall record.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police have named Trevor Thompson (left) as a suspect in the murder of Anthony...
Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber Alert issued for missing College Station teen
Texas A&M University officials are requesting assistance in identifying someone, possibly a...
A&M searching for person who picked up bat at Kyle Field
Severe risk increases ahead of Friday's chance for rain and thunderstorms
Storm Prediction Center increases severe risk ahead of Friday’s storm chance
An Amber Alert for the abduction of Leylani Ordonez was canceled Wednesday morning after police...
Suspect and his 1-year-old daughter are dead after Amber Alert, police chase, authorities say

Latest News

College Station rolls past Hendrickson in season finale
Caldwell Hornets football logo
Caldwell falls to Smithville, finishes season winless
Centerville takes down undefeated Corrigan-Camden 56-21
Lexington claims district championship with win over Buffalo