Rudder drops regular season finale to Montgomery 42-28

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers were unable to close out the 2022 season with win Thursday night following a 42-28 loss to Montgomery at Merrill Green Stadium.

Rudder took advantage of a blocked punt and interception that lead to a pair of Ranger touchdowns as they built a 21-14 lead at halftime. The Bears outscored Rudder 28-7 in the second half as Montgomery rallied to win its regular season finale. .

Rudder finishes the year on a six game District 10-5A Division II losing streak and 2-8 overall record.

