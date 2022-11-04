Scotty’s House: ‘We want kids to know they have power’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For most kids, the holidays are a joyous time filled with family gatherings and making memories, but for some, that isn’t always the case. Over at Scotty’s House, the volunteers work very hard to make sure children have a voice and a safe place for support.

Executive Director Cary Baker says Scotty’s House is the child’s advocacy center of the Brazos Valley. The center works with law enforcement, child protective services, and local prosecutors to investigate and ultimately help them prosecute child abuse within the community. The organization’s mission is to ensure all children are safe and supported.

“We provide forensic interviews, so a child has made an outcry of abuse, they will come to our center where that interview is recorded,” said Baker. “Someone asks them questions about what has happened. So that statement is preserved and they don’t have to go around to law enforcement, child protective services, and prosecutors and tell their stories over and over.”

According to Baker, 98% of children they serve are aware of their abuser because, it’s usually a family member or a family friend. Baker says parents should talk to their children and tell them what to do if something inappropriate happens.

“We want to make sure our kids know what their private parts are and who should and should not touch them,” said Baker. “If somebody makes them feel uncomfortable, they should know that they should go to that protective adult.”

If you ever notice a child in an unsafe situation, you should report it to the National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or call 911 if its emergency. Scotty’s House offers family advocacy services, counseling, and forensic interviews and exams. To learn more visit scottyshouse.org

