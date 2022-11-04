Texas A&M travels to Auburn for weekend Series

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team is back on the road to face Auburn on Saturday and Sunday at Neville Arena. The Aggies will take on the Tigers in their first weekend series away from home since the start of October.

First serve of the matchup between the Maroon & White (12-11, 4-8 SEC) and the Auburn (18-5, 7-5 SEC) will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Fans can catch the action live on SEC Network+ or follow along with live-stats.

Logan Lednicky looks to continue her impressive freshman campaign. Lednicky currently ranks first among freshmen in the SEC in total kills (346), kills per set (3.93), total points (399) and points per set (4.53). Defensively, Madison Bowser and Lauren Hogan have stepped up for the Aggies, pacing the team in blocks (82) and digs (286), respectively.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M dropped its Wednesday match versus Alabama, 3-1. The Aggies showed a lot of resilience as they put up some impressive defensive numbers and led Alabama by 13 total digs.

Logan Lednicky led Texas A&M with 24 kills and added a career high in digs as she tallied 18. Setters Elena Karakasi and Nisa Buzlutepe split the assists for the Aggies as they registered 26 and 21, respectively.

Lauren Hogan paced A&M defensively with 22 digs and Ava Underwood recorded her 10th double-digit digs with 12 on the night. Molly Brown led the Maroon & White in blocks as she logged five in the match.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.