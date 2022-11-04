Tips on how to monitor your child’s screen time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In this digital age we’re living in, almost everything we do is done through a device and requires the use of the internet.

The internet can be useful but also extremely dangerous for young kids. Today, Executive Director of Sexual Assault Resource Center Lindsey Leblanc has some tips parents can use to help monitor their kid’s screen time.

Leblanc says parents need to be equipped to talk to their kids about all the things that they might encounter on the internet.

“From who they might meet, what they might see, the types of things they are searching for. Just setting those boundaries are really important,” said Leblanc.

The executive director says she understands the approach of wanting your child to have some privacy and says that’s okay as long as you implement boundaries at an early age.

“It’s important that you use a funnel approach,” Leblanc shares. “As they are younger and first using those devices, you are setting those restrictions. You’re having those conversations around what they might see. You’re around and present when they are watching things, gaming, things like that.”

Leblanc says as your children get older you can then start to release those boundaries, but says you still want to have those conversations with your kids. She says a conversation with your child can also prevent them from being a victim of online threats.

