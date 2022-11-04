Tornado Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley heading into Friday evening

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the Northern Brazos Valley until 8pm Friday
A Tornado Watch is in effect for the Northern Brazos Valley until 8pm Friday
By Shel Winkley, Kayleigh Thomas and Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second time in two weeks, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the following counties in the Brazos Valley until 8 p.m.

• Milam • Robertson • Leon

While not everyone will find a strong/severe thunderstorm, those storms that do develop and/or move into the area will be capable of the following:

  • A few tornadoes likely -- a couple of intense tornadoes possible
  • Scattered large hail and very isolated very large hail up to the size of a lime/egg
  • Damaging wind gusts with the potential for significant gusts up to 80mph

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST ON INTERACTIVE RADAR AND GET WARNINGS SENT TO YOUR PHONE WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Two rounds of thunderstorms will be possible for the area through the rest of the day.

  • ROUND 1: Now - sunset -- This round is VERY conditional & won’t impact all of us. The biggest question is will the “lid” on the atmosphere hold, keeping these storms from developing. If it does not, expect severe concerns at times -- including a tornado threat.
  • ROUND 2: 7 p.m. - midnight -- this is the LIKELY round of stormy weather that arrives as a line. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusts 45-65mph are expected. The line may “kink” and create a spin-up tornado potential as it moves through at times.

