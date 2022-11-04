Tornado Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley heading into Friday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the second time in two weeks, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a TORNADO WATCH for the following counties in the Brazos Valley until 8 p.m.

• Milam • Robertson • Leon

While not everyone will find a strong/severe thunderstorm, those storms that do develop and/or move into the area will be capable of the following:

A few tornadoes likely -- a couple of intense tornadoes possible

Scattered large hail and very isolated very large hail up to the size of a lime/egg

Damaging wind gusts with the potential for significant gusts up to 80mph

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Q4qBDp5pHs — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) November 4, 2022

Two rounds of thunderstorms will be possible for the area through the rest of the day.

ROUND 1: Now - sunset -- This round is VERY conditional & won’t impact all of us. The biggest question is will the “lid” on the atmosphere hold, keeping these storms from developing. If it does not, expect severe concerns at times -- including a tornado threat.

ROUND 2: 7 p.m. - midnight -- this is the LIKELY round of stormy weather that arrives as a line. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusts 45-65mph are expected. The line may “kink” and create a spin-up tornado potential as it moves through at times.

