Treat of the Day: College Station student receives proclamation from governor for AVM Awareness

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rilynn Lewis, a junior at College Station High school, recently received a proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott due to her hard work and effort in raising awareness about pediatric stroke and brain AVMs, the brain vessel disease her brother Kyler suffers from.

As a result of Rilynn’s efforts, Abbot has declared October as AVM Awareness Month for the entire state of Texas.

In addition, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney presented Rilynn with a proclamation.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potentially two round of storms could bring severe weather for the Brazos Valley Friday, with...
Strong/severe storms arrive Friday. Here’s what you can expect
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber Alert issued for missing College Station teen
Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after...
Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.
The College Station Police Department is investigating a rollover crash Thursday night on...
College Station police investigate rollover crash on University Drive
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

Latest News

Treat of the Day: College Station student receives proclamation from governor for AVM Awareness
Treat of the Day: College Station student receives proclamation from governor for AVM Awareness
Treat of the Day: Two Navasota businesses recognized by Texas Downtown
Treat of the Day: Two Navasota businesses recognized by Texas Downtown
Treat of the Day: Two Navasota businesses recognized by Texas Downtown
Treat of the Day: Texas Downtown recognizes two Navasota businesses
Treat of the Day: Atmos Energy Donates $26,500 to Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station
Treat of the Day: Atmos Energy Donates $26,500 to Salvation Army of BCS