Treat of the Day: College Station student receives proclamation from governor for AVM Awareness

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rilynn Lewis, a junior at College Station High school, recently received a proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott due to her hard work and effort in raising awareness about pediatric stroke and brain AVMs, the brain vessel disease her brother Kyler suffers from.

As a result of Rilynn’s efforts, Abbot has declared October as AVM Awareness Month for the entire state of Texas.

In addition, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney presented Rilynn with a proclamation.

