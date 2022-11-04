Volunteers read to Bonham Elementary students every Wednesday

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers have been reading to Ruth Vanoye’s first-grade bilingual class at Bonham Elementary every Wednesday this school year.

Longtime Bryan ISD Board Member David Stasny has been reading to Ms. Vanoye’s students for the last 25 years.

Interested in volunteering? Reach out to a Bryan ISD school to see what they need help with.

