2022 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results
CLASS 6A
Bi-District Round
Bryan vs Duncanville - Friday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m. - Panther Stadium, Duncanville
CLASS 5A
Bi-District Round
A&M Consolidated vs Seguin - Tiger Field, Consol HS
College Station vs San Antonio Wagner - Cougar Field, College Station HS
Brenham vs Dayton
Huntsville vs Forth Bend Marshall
CLASS 4A
Bi-District Round
Madisonville vs LaGrange - Thursday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. - College Station HS
Giddings vs Waco Connally - Friday, November 11th at 7:30 p.m. - Bryan HS
Bellville vs
CLASS 3A
Bi-District Round
Franklin vs Hallettsville - Thursday, November 10th at 7:30 p.m. - Waller ISD Stadium
Cameron vs Yoakum - Friday, November 11th at 7:30 p.m. - Bastrop
Lexington vs Wallis Brazos - Friday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m. - Giddings
Buffalo vs Boling
Anderson-Shiro vs Daingerfield - Thursday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. - The Historic Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
CLASS 2A
Bi-District Round
Centerville vs Shelbyville - Friday, November at 7:30 p.m. - Diboll
Leon vs Joaquin
Hearne vs
Bremond vs Falls City - Thursday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. - Giddings
Burton vs Milano - Friday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m. - Caldwell
Somerville vs Granger
Lovelady vs Overton - Friday, November 11th at 7:30 p.m. - Nacogdoches
CLASS 1A
Bi-District Round
Calvert vs
TAPPS
Bi-District Round
Brazos Christian vs Bishop Reicher
Allen Academy vs
St. Joseph vs
