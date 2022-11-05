2022 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results

KBTX High School Football Playoffs
(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw and KBTX Sports
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

CLASS 6A

Bi-District Round

Bryan vs Duncanville - Friday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m. - Panther Stadium, Duncanville

CLASS 5A

Bi-District Round

A&M Consolidated vs Seguin - Tiger Field, Consol HS

College Station vs San Antonio Wagner - Cougar Field, College Station HS

Brenham vs Dayton

Huntsville vs Forth Bend Marshall

CLASS 4A

Bi-District Round

Madisonville vs LaGrange - Thursday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. - College Station HS

Giddings vs Waco Connally - Friday, November 11th at 7:30 p.m. - Bryan HS

Bellville vs

CLASS 3A

Bi-District Round

Franklin vs Hallettsville - Thursday, November 10th at 7:30 p.m. - Waller ISD Stadium

Cameron vs Yoakum - Friday, November 11th at 7:30 p.m. - Bastrop

Lexington vs Wallis Brazos - Friday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m. - Giddings

Buffalo vs Boling

Anderson-Shiro vs Daingerfield - Thursday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. - The Historic Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville

CLASS 2A

Bi-District Round

Centerville vs Shelbyville - Friday, November at 7:30 p.m. - Diboll

Leon vs Joaquin

Hearne vs

Bremond vs Falls City - Thursday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. - Giddings

Burton vs Milano - Friday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m. - Caldwell

Somerville vs Granger

Lovelady vs Overton - Friday, November 11th at 7:30 p.m. - Nacogdoches

CLASS 1A

Bi-District Round

Calvert vs

TAPPS

Bi-District Round

Brazos Christian vs Bishop Reicher

Allen Academy vs

St. Joseph vs

