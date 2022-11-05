Brenham falls to No. 5 Montgomery Lake Creek for the district title, 54-42

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle for first place in District 10-5A Division ll in Montgomery tonight between Lake Creek and Brenham, both teams undefeated in district play.

After going into the break tied up 19-19, the second half was a shootout.

In the third quarter, the Cubs cut the deficit with a deep touchdown pass from Rylan Wooten to Reid Robinson who makes a diving catch to make it 26-25.

Brenham ties the game up at 40 just before the 4th quarter with a quarterback keeper from Wooten up the sideline for 6.

The Lions led 47-42 with less than 3 minutes to go on their own 15. Cade Tessier handed the ball off to TyTy Byars for the final touchdown of the game to take the district, 54-24.

