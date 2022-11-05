Brenham falls to No. 5 Montgomery Lake Creek for the district title, 54-42

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle for first place in District 10-5A Division ll in Montgomery tonight between Lake Creek and Brenham, both teams undefeated in district play.

After going into the break tied up 19-19, the second half was a shootout.

In the third quarter, the Cubs cut the deficit with a deep touchdown pass from Rylan Wooten to Reid Robinson who makes a diving catch to make it 26-25.

Brenham ties the game up at 40 just before the 4th quarter with a quarterback keeper from Wooten up the sideline for 6.

The Lions led 47-42 with less than 3 minutes to go on their own 15. Cade Tessier handed the ball off to TyTy Byars for the final touchdown of the game to take the district, 54-24.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potentially two round of storms could bring severe weather for the Brazos Valley Friday, with...
Strong/severe storms arrive Friday. Here’s what you can expect
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber Alert issued for missing College Station teen
Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after...
Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.
The College Station Police Department is investigating a rollover crash Thursday night on...
College Station police investigate rollover crash on University Drive
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

Latest News

Highlights: Aggies roll in exhibition game against Kingsville
Highlights: Aggies roll in exhibition game against Kingsville
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Brenham falls to No. 5 Montgomery Lake Creek for the district title, 54-42
Brenham falls to No. 5 Montgomery Lake Creek for the district title, 54-42
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)