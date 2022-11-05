College Station Girls XC Finishes 3rd at State Meet

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Girls Cross Country Team scored 91 points to finish 3rd at the UIL State Championship Meet on Saturday in Round Rock.

Lucas Lovejoy (28 points) won the team championship and Boerne Champion (85 points) was runner-up. Senior Megan Roberts continued her tremendous postseason racing with a 7th place individual finish to earn All State honors. Katherine Brunson was the second Lady Cougar across the line in 18th and also earned a place on the All State Team. Tough racing from Delaney Ulrich (29th), Maddie Jones (33rd), Jadyn DeVerna (42nd), Ellie Seagraves (77th), and Audrey Wong (123rd), pushed the Cougars to the podium.

This is the 9th trip to the state meet since 2012 for the College Station Girls, and their highest finish since 2013, when they won the state championship.

Coach Munson quotes…

“I’m so proud of this group and their commitment. They’ve been bought in since last January to the work that is required to reach a podium. Countless miles, puddles of sweat, discomfort, and some tears, contributed to today’s results. Cross country is a tough sport, and when you see unwavering commitment and sacrifice rewarded, it’s extremely satisfying.”

“This a special group, with some special seniors. This team is an outpouring of their leadership. I’m glad they have a state medal to serve tangible reminder of everything they’ve poured into this.”

“Megan Roberts and Katherine Brunson have been stellar for us at the front of races. They are relentless from the time the gun goes off, until the final step! Delaney, Maddie, and Jadyn have run so tight as our 3-4-5…. It’s just been a lot of fun to watch.”

