College Station police make arrests in catalytic converter thefts

Officers said they were tipped off by an aware citizen who noticed two men crawling underneath a car in the parking lot.
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police said they have arrested two people suspected of stealing catalytic converters from cars parked at a hotel.

Officers said they were tipped off by an aware citizen who noticed two men crawling underneath a car in the parking lot.

When police arrived they stopped the car the two men were leaving in, and recovered two catalytic converters and tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts. Police were able to locate the victim’s vehicle and confirm it was missing a catalytic converter.

Both men were arrested for theft, one was also charged with marijuana possession.

