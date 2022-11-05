College Station Police make car theft arrest

One arrested in vehicle theft, two suspects remain
College Station Police make car theft arrest early Saturday morning.
College Station Police make car theft arrest early Saturday morning.(College Station Police Department)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police said they have arrested one person in connection to a vehicle theft that happened early Saturday morning in Bryan.

College Station Police Department said it was notified about the theft by Bryan Police Department. The owner of the vehicle was able to track it and gave police live updates on its location as it entered College Station.

A Bryan and College Station officer found the vehicle in an apartment complex in the 100 block of Luther Street West. Three suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police were able to arrest one of the suspects. The other two suspects involved in the theft have not been located.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potentially two round of storms could bring severe weather for the Brazos Valley Friday, with...
Strong/severe storms arrive Friday. Here’s what you can expect
The Temple Police Department has identified the deceased male as Ricky Self of Bryan.
Bryan man killed in Temple car crash Wednesday morning
The Tornado Watch has been allowed to expire for the entire Brazos Valley
Tornado threat over for the Brazos Valley
Johnny Manziel
One of Aggieland’s greatest returns to sign autographs
Model railroad builders from across the Brazos Valley have been a part of this event for the...
Annual model railroad fall tour returns next week

Latest News

College Station police arrest two in catalytic converter theft
College Station police make arrests in catalytic converter thefts
Highlights: Aggies roll in exhibition game against Kingsville
Highlights: Aggies roll in exhibition game against Kingsville
Weekend Weather Update 11/4
Potentially two round of storms could bring severe weather for the Brazos Valley Friday, with...
Strong/severe storms arrive Friday. Here’s what you can expect