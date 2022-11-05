Hargett leads Consol to win over Glenn, co-district championship

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Leander Glenn 19-17 on Senior Night to secure a share of the District 11-5A Div. I championship.

Will Hargett had two rushing touchdowns to lead the Tigers. He had a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter and then a 36-yard TD in the third quarter.

Mo Foketi started scoring for the Tigers with a field goal on the game’s first drive. The Grizzlies took the lead on a touchdown run from DJ Dugar in the second quarter. Glenn’s Mason Johnson had a touchdown with 1:33 left in the fourth quarter to make it a two-point game. Consol recovered a failed on-side kick from the Grizzlies to seal the victory.

The Tigers finish the regular season with an 8-2 record (6-1 in district play) and will host a playoff game next week in the bi-district round.

