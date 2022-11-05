Madison County experiencing high early voting turnout

Madison County voting
Madison County voting(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -In this year’s Midterm election, Madison County officials said voter turnout is higher than usual.

Bobbie Duke, Madison County Election Administrator, told KBTX its important people understand that hand counting ballots will take slower than usual this year.

“The people are showing up and the numbers are big,” Duke said. “They’re like presidential-style numbers. Which is good for the people because they’re letting their voices be heard. They’re getting out and doing it.”

Duke said her crew has a plan starting next Tuesday to make sure all ballots get counted as quickly as possible.

“Starting Tuesday night we will count voting centers, early voting, and absentee ballots by mail. On Wednesday, limited and provisional votes will be counted,” Duke said. “Thursday we’re putting all of it together and it’ll be ready to be canvassed.”

Duke said the Madison County Commissioners Court will approve the votes on Monday, Nov. 14 which will finalize the election.

