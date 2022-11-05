No. 22 Texas A&M dominates TCU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Coming off a big win against No. 12 Kentucky, the No. 22 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 168-118, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium.

The 200 medley relay team kicked off the meet as Jordan Buechler, Charlotte Longbottom, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek swam a time of 1:40.91.

Mollie Wright earned a pair of top finishes as she swam the 1,000 in 10:08.28 with Kaylee Coffey touching the wall shortly after, clocking in at 10:09.36. Wright also claimed the 200 fly with a time of 2:02.54. The Maroon & White covered the board in multiple events. With her teammates filling the top four spots in the 100 breast, Joelle Reddin led the pack (1:04.26). Sarah Szklaruk Traipe earned first in the 100 back (55.09), followed by two other Aggies in second and third. Aviv Barzelay secured a first-place finish in the 200 back (1:58.77) with the following top three times posted by her teammates. Giulia Goerigk led three Aggies in the 200 IM as she touched the wall first with a time of 2:03.41. Bobbi Kennett tacked on a pair of top times in the 50 free (23.39) and 100 free (51.43), while additional first-place times also came from Emme Nelson in the 200 breast (2:16.86), Stepanek in the 500 free (4:54.83) and Theall in the 100 fly (53.50). Completing another top-time on the relay, Wright, Buechler, Theall and Ashley Conrad swam a 3:26.24 in the 400 free relay to close out the day. Alyssa Clairmont dominated the springboards as she earned the highest score in the 3-meter (395.33) and the 1-meter (320.10). Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.

