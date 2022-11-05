No. 3 College Station Lady Cougars to run for Cross Country State Championship Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The UIL State Cross Country Meet will take place Saturday morning in Round Rock and the College Station Lady Cougars will be chasing the 5A team championship.

They are ranked 3rd in the state and coming off a Regional Championship effort last week in Huntsville.

The Class 5A Girls race will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Old Settler’s Park.

