No. 3 College Station Lady Cougars to run for Cross Country State Championship Saturday

No. 3 College Station Lady Cougars to run for Cross Country State Championship Saturday
No. 3 College Station Lady Cougars to run for Cross Country State Championship Saturday(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The UIL State Cross Country Meet will take place Saturday morning in Round Rock and the College Station Lady Cougars will be chasing the 5A team championship.

They are ranked 3rd in the state and coming off a Regional Championship effort last week in Huntsville.

The Class 5A Girls race will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Old Settler’s Park.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potentially two round of storms could bring severe weather for the Brazos Valley Friday, with...
Strong/severe storms arrive Friday. Here’s what you can expect
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Amber Alert issued for missing College Station teen
Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for a pair of suspects Thursday who ran after...
Update: Pursuit suspects in custody in Washington County.
The College Station Police Department is investigating a rollover crash Thursday night on...
College Station police investigate rollover crash on University Drive
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

Latest News

No. 22 Texas A&M dominates TCU
No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU
40 year old cold case
Madison County cold case
2022 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings and results