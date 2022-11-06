Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley host Dia De Los Muertos Festival

By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 5, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos valley celebrated and remembered loved ones that had passed in their community with a Dia De Los Muertos Festival on Saturday.

The club’s parking lot was full of vendors, food trucks, and bounce houses for everyone to enjoy. The festival began with Live performances that took place all afternoon during the festival.

Latino organizations like Danza Azteca De Juan Diego, Danza La Morienta and more performed for the festival attendees. Director of Programs and Latino Outreach Fatima Burgueño said this is the first Latino event at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley and also the first Dia

“I think it’s important that all the kids of every nationality have a little taste and a little information about the ones around. The way we can travel and connect with people around the world it’s important that not are we tolerating but accepting of all of the cultures around us and if we’re more knowledgeable about them we’re able to live in a more united way,” said Burgueño.

The club’s department of Programs and Latino Outreach said it has more events like the Dia De Los Muertos Festival they’re excited to plan for.

